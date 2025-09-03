Injured Auburn DB Could Return Soon, Per Hugh Freeze
Defensive back Champ Anthony could return from his thumb injury soon, according to Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze.
The junior, coming off a season-ending leg injury a year ago, suffered a broken thumb in last week's win over Baylor and was set to "miss some time" after undergoing surgery, Freeze announced Monday. On Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Freeze gave a possible timeline for Anthony's return.
Anthony could return to the field in two weeks, albeit still in a cast.
"It's just an estimate, obviously, but the procedure went well," Freeze said. "He's got a big cast on right now, and next week they will reevaluate and see. The hope is that he'll be able to play in a cast after two weeks."
Anthony finished last Friday's 38-24 win with two tackles and a pass breakup.
Freeze's timeline would put Anthony's earliest possible return for the SEC opener at No. 18 Oklahoma on Sept. 20. The games he would miss, according to Freeze's timeline, are Saturday's hope opener against Ball State and the team's Week 3 home matchup against South Alabama.
On Monday, the third-year head coach also addressed who could start in Anthony's place while he recovers. True freshman Eric Winters was named as a possible replacement.
“I really don’t know on who’s starting and who’s not, but as far as more time, I think it is reasonable to expect that for sure," Freeze said. "I think the opportunity is there for several guys. That was my challenge this morning: go have a great week. Those of you who didn’t get the number of snaps that you’d hoped, go have a great week and make this a different week. Eric (Winters) played a lot of snaps, but it’s a reasonable assumption to say if Champ (Anthony) is down that his snaps go even go up more.”
Auburn's matchup on Saturday against Ball State begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ESPNU.