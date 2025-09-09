Auburn Daily

Injured Auburn DB Returns to Practice

Champ Anthony suffered a broken thumb in the win over Baylor to open the season.

Brooks Crew

Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony could be making his return soon after a broken thumb.
Champ Anthony has not caught a break as far as injuries go.

The Auburn Tigers defensive back suffered a season-ending leg injury against Arkansas last year, and now, he's already missed one game and is set to miss at least another after a broken thumb suffered in the season opener against Baylor.

Anthony’s broken thumb was quickly operated on, and head coach Hugh Freeze is optimistic about the time it will take for him to rejoin the Tigers on the field.  

“I mean, it’s just an estimate, obviously but the procedure went well,” Freeze said. “He’s got a big cast on right now and next week, they will reevaluate and see. The hope is that he will be able to play in a cast after two weeks, hopefully. That’s the goal but it will be in a cast.” 

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) makes a catch as Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony (1) defends.
Anthony rejoined the Tigers in practice on Tuesday, albeit wearing what On3's Justin Hokanson described as a “large wrap/club,” but was a near full participant in the team’s activities. 

A prominent defensive back for the Tigers, the question is whether Anthony will be able to make an impact on defense. The Tigers, though strong on defense, have had more than minor struggles in their secondary, and Anthony’s pre-injury efforts made a big difference.  

In the Baylor game, Anthony made a crucial pass breakup on fourth down that forced the Bears to turn the ball over, which not only saved the Tigers from a Bears score but also created a massive amount of Auburn momentum. 

Anthony’s presence in practice is a hopeful sight for his return this season, though, as Freeze said, it will likely be two weeks, which would be either the Oklahoma or Texas A&M games– neither of which is expected to be easy for the Tigers. 

The Champ-less Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars this Saturday in an 11:45 a.m. matchup back in Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

Brooks Crew
BROOKS CREW

Brooks is an Atlanta-born sports journalism major. His work has been featured on Eagle Eye TV, Fly War Eagle, Sporting News, Bleacher Report, MSN, among others. Additionally, Brooks anchors Eagle Eye TV’s “Sports Night in Auburn,” a live broadcast shared on Channel Six and YouTube Live.

