Injured Auburn DB Returns to Practice
Champ Anthony has not caught a break as far as injuries go.
The Auburn Tigers defensive back suffered a season-ending leg injury against Arkansas last year, and now, he's already missed one game and is set to miss at least another after a broken thumb suffered in the season opener against Baylor.
Anthony’s broken thumb was quickly operated on, and head coach Hugh Freeze is optimistic about the time it will take for him to rejoin the Tigers on the field.
“I mean, it’s just an estimate, obviously but the procedure went well,” Freeze said. “He’s got a big cast on right now and next week, they will reevaluate and see. The hope is that he will be able to play in a cast after two weeks, hopefully. That’s the goal but it will be in a cast.”
Anthony rejoined the Tigers in practice on Tuesday, albeit wearing what On3's Justin Hokanson described as a “large wrap/club,” but was a near full participant in the team’s activities.
A prominent defensive back for the Tigers, the question is whether Anthony will be able to make an impact on defense. The Tigers, though strong on defense, have had more than minor struggles in their secondary, and Anthony’s pre-injury efforts made a big difference.
In the Baylor game, Anthony made a crucial pass breakup on fourth down that forced the Bears to turn the ball over, which not only saved the Tigers from a Bears score but also created a massive amount of Auburn momentum.
Anthony’s presence in practice is a hopeful sight for his return this season, though, as Freeze said, it will likely be two weeks, which would be either the Oklahoma or Texas A&M games– neither of which is expected to be easy for the Tigers.
The Champ-less Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars this Saturday in an 11:45 a.m. matchup back in Jordan-Hare Stadium.