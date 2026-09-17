Injury Report Confirms Two Critical Returns For Auburn Tigers

With conference play beginning, the SEC has a mandatory injury report for each team. The Auburn Tigers released their first one of the season on Wednesday night, which included some positive news.

After missing Week 2’s matchup against Southern Miss due to injuries, edge rushers Da’Shawn Womack and Chris Murray were not mentioned on the mandatory injury report. This means that the two will most likely play against the Florida Gators this weekend.

Here’s the first availability report for Auburn versus Florida: pic.twitter.com/RKTzsARO1W — Jacob Waters (@JacobWaters_) September 17, 2026

It’s a critical relief for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who gets back a player who was one of the mainstays on the defensive line last year in Murray, while Womack was Auburn’s marquee defensive transfer from Ole Miss in the offseason.

That’s how things have been trending, with the two being active during Auburn’s practices this week. While Murray has been out, Womack had the capability of playing last weekend in the win over Southern Miss, but decided to rest for the start of SEC play.

The only three Tigers mentioned on the injury report were expected. Offensive lineman Tai Buster was the only player who was officially out on the list, while tight end Hunter Herring and edge rusher Joe Phillips were the other two who were listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Womack and Murray both had quiet games in Auburn’s win over Baylor as well. Murray had two total tackles while Womack only had one, but the presence they bring to the Tigers’ defensive line is an impact in itself. That will look to be the case against Florida, which has a strong offensive attack that’s led by former Georgia Tech playcaller Buster Faulkner.

Standout running back Jadan Baugh will also be a name that Auburn’s defensive line will need to stop, and the return of its two standout players on the line will help that. A key to the Tigers’ game plan will be to stop Baugh, who is in the top five in both rushing yards and touchdowns in the entire country.

For head coach Alex Golesh, it means that his team will be at full strength for the biggest game of his tenure so far. Auburn has the runway to potentially begin the year on a winning streak, but a flat performance will give him his first loss as the Tigers’ head coach.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Central time from Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

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