Shocking Sam Leavitt Injury Update Causes Minor Shift to LSU vs. Olee Miss Odds in Week 3

The LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin sent a shockwave through college football on Wednesday night, releasing an injury report for their top-10 showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels that lists starting quarterback Sam Leavitt (shoulder) as doubtful.

Leavitt appeared in the Tigers' first two games of the season, and it's currently unclear exactly when he suffered the injury.

A shocker on the SEC injury report, with LSU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/jb7PMrblqR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Leavitt has been limited in practice this week due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. While losing Leavitt would be a massive blow to the LSU offense, oddsmakers aren't buying the injury just yet.

LSU was a 3.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook before the injury report was released, and it remains a 2.5-point favorite on Thursday. That's the same price where this game opened after LSU and Ole Miss both won their Week 2 matchups.

It's possible that this could be some gamesmanship by LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who was the Ole Miss coach for several seasons before leaving the program during last year's College Football Playoff to take the LSU gig.

Kiffin may be trying to throw his former team off, and it's possible that Leavitt's status will be upgraded in the leadup to Saturday night's matchup.

This season, Leavitt has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 574 yards, two scores and four picks in two games. He was intercepted three times in a win over Louisiana Tech in Week 2. On the ground, Leavitt has been lethal, carrying the ball 23 times for 135 yards and five scores.

If the Heisman candidate is unable to go in Week 3, the Tigers are expected to turn to redshirt freshamn Husan Longstreet at quarterback. Longstreet played in the season opener against Clemson, completing his lone pass attempt for 33 yards.

Based on the lack of movement in the odds for this matchup, it appears that oddsmakers think Leavitt has a good chance to still play in this game. If the LSU quarterback is ruled out, it's possible this line could flip a few points, especially since the Tigers are on the road.

Kiffin's return to Ole Miss should be an eventful one whether Leavitt is able to play or not.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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