Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced
The 90th edition of the Iron Bowl will be played under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Auburn Tigers and No. 10 Alabama will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 29, the league offices announced early Monday afternoon. The game was assigned a “flex” game time over the summer, meaning that the matchup could’ve started at either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., but it was ultimately given the primetime slot.
The Tigers will likely be 5-6 heading into the Iron Bowl, assuming they defeat Mercer this weekend, but they will be playing for much more than bowl eligibility when the Crimson Tide comes into town in 12 days.
Alabama fell to No. 11 Oklahoma, 23-21, at home this past Saturday, marking just their second loss of the year and first in SEC play. The Crimson Tide now sits at 8-2 on the season with Eastern Illinois and Auburn remaining on the schedule, but that only means one thing.
Alabama will put its playoff hopes on the line at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Crimson Tide’s national championship hopes run straight through the same cathedral that Nick Saban called “haunted,” and knowing the type of games and miracles that Jordan-Hare has seen over the years, especially against Alabama, it feels anything could happen.
The Tigers have obviously failed to meet fans’ expectations this season, but it almost seems like a different season moving forward. Coming off a bye week following a highly competitive game at Vanderbilt two weeks ago, Auburn needs to treat its remaining two matchups as a new season.
Although Auburn has no meaningful postseason hopes, it boasts a new interim head coach, a revived offense, and a reignited locker room under D.J. Durkin and company. Nov. 29 will be a prime opportunity to spoil your arch rival’s playoff aspirations with potential bowl eligibility at stake – and there’s no better opportunity for Auburn to do that than under the lights.