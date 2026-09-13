Is Auburn Standout Edge Rusher Playing in Home Opener Against Southern Miss?

After suffering an injury last week during the Auburn Tigers’ win over the Baylor Bears, the program will be without one of their key defensive lineman for Week 2 tonight.

Transfer edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack was seen in street clothes ahead of the contest against Southern Miss on Saturday night, meaning he is most likely not playing in the game to continue to recover.

Womack has had a lingering lower body injury from the Week 1 contest against Baylor. Head coach Alex Golesh monitored the injury throughout the week, but the Ole Miss transfer will be held until the team begins SEC play against Florida next week.

While Auburn was going through warm-ups on Saturday afternoon, Womack wasn’t stretching at the beginning of the sequence, a pessimistic sign that he would be sidelined in the program’s home opener for the 2026 season. Despite being “day-to-day”, according to Golesh, that will go into next week.

After not stretching before the game, Womack was seen in street clothes before the lightning delay halted the start time of the game.

The Tigers also saw another edge rusher, Chris Murray, go down with an injury in the win over the Bears last weekend. However, Golesh said that he was officially good to go earlier in the week.

In his first game as a Tiger, Womack finished with only one total tackle in the win. He left in the middle of the game, with sophomore Jared Smith taking over at the BUCK position. He finished with half a tackle for loss and an interception on Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway last weekend.

With Womack not being able to go, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin will have to rely on Smith once again to help set the tone on the defensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior came to the Plains as the third SEC program that he’s been apart of during his collegiate career. Womack began his career with LSU in 2023, playing in every game with the Tigers in that season. After two seasons in the Bayou, he transferred to Ole Miss, playing in every game for the Rebels in 2025.

He was also featured in every College Football Playoff game for the program last season, which saw Ole Miss bow out in the semifinal to Miami. Now, he will look to make an impact on the Plains, but that will have to wait until SEC play begins next weekend for him to do so.

Kickoff is now set for 7:50 p.m. central after the lightning delay, with the game being broadcasted on the SEC Network.

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