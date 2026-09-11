Falcons Odds vs. Steelers Crater With Cooper Rush Expected to Start

The Atlanta Falcons haven't even played a snap yet, and their 2026 season is already a disaster.

Their star second-year pass rusher is suspended for eight games, their other standout second-year pass rusher is out for the season with an injury, their starting quarterback hasn't recovered from his knee injury a year ago, and now their second quarterback is out for Week 1.

That means the Falcons are now expected to start third-string quarterback Cooper Rush for their Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski: Cooper Rush will start and Jack Strand will be the backup. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 11, 2026

As a result, the Falcons' odds have shifted against them.

Falcons vs. Steelers Odds After Cooper Rush Named Starter

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Before Tua Injury: Falcons +3.5 (-118)

After Tua injury: Falcons +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Before Tua Injury: Falcons +150

After Tua Injruy: +185

Total

Before Tua Injury: 41.5

After Tua Injury: 41.5

Overall, the spread has moved two points towards the Steelers; the Falcons' chances of winning have shifted from +150 to +185, but the total has remained steady at 41.5.

Rush started two games and played in four for the Baltimore Ravens last year. Throughout his NFL career, he has played in 42 games and started in 16. His career stats are a 61.1% completion percentage, 3,766 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

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