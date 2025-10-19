Is There Any Benefit to Auburn Keeping Hugh Freeze?

Auburn points in its losses under Hugh Freeze:



2025 - 17, 10, 10, 17 (OT)

2024 - 14, 14, 21, 13, 17, 7, 14

2023 - 10, 20, 18, 21, 10, 24, 13



For the eleventy billionth time: If you're not good at the thing you're supposed to be good at, what good are you?