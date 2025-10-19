Is There Any Benefit to Auburn Keeping Hugh Freeze?
AUBURN, Ala.- With the Auburn Tigers (3-4) losing four straight games, change could be in the air very soon, with many Auburn fans calling for Hugh Freeze’s job.
Jordan-Hare Stadium used to be a sanctuary where people pack the stadium and expect Auburn to win. But now, Auburn simply cannot win the big games at home, or even on the road.
Auburn has had three night home games this season, holding a 1-2 record in those games. In the last two games, opposing coaches have taken victory laps around Jordan-Hare Stadium, a sight very unfamiliar to Auburn fans that, quite frankly, is becoming the norm. Kirby Smart and Eli Drinkwitz celebrated in back to back weeks in Jordan-Hare after their games against Auburn, something that should not be normalized with a stadium that has had 19 consecutive sellout crowds.
The records, no matter how you split it up, makes things worse.
During his tenure at Auburn so far, during which he has accumilated a 14-18 overall record, Freeze has only won five SEC games, is 1-12 against ranked teams and has a 9-9 record at home. The only thing he has really contributed to the Auburn football program, is top ten recruiting classes which even with that, is clearly not doing much for him.
With the roster he has assembled, there is simply no excuse why Auburn should be losing every single winnable game.
Freeze also refuses to give up his play calling duties in games where his offense just is not working. Or, it will be working, but he wants to “fix” something that is not broken. Across the fourth quarter and both overtime periods on Saturday, Auburn ran 15 plays on Missouri’s side of the field but only managed to produce 14 yards on those plays.
On the opening drive of the game, Freeze called run plays and the offense was able to move down the field and score a touchdown. In Auburn’s second drive, he completely abandoned the run (although it took his team all the way down the field on their opening drive) and passed the ball two times in their first two plays of their second drive. The second play of that drive resulted in an interception and Missorui was set up in great field position.
After that, the Auburn offense began its weekly collapse.
It has arrived to a point in time where people are asking themselves, is there any benefit to keeping Hugh Freeze as head coach at Auburn?
Freeze is obviously not the answer that Auburn needs to get back to winning football games, and it shows week in, and week out.
The relationship between Auburn fans and the third-year head coach may be too far strained. But, if he were to remain as head coach of Auburn following this season, major changes, including giving up play-calling, are a must.