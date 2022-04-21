Three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett includes Auburn in his top five

The Tigers are heavily pursing a number of prospects in the trenches. They've made the top five for yet another lineman.

Jamaal Jarrett, a three-star prospect out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, has included Auburn in his final five schools. Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and LSU made the cut as well.

Auburn offered the 6-foot-5, 350 pound Jarrett back on February 16th. He's yet to take an official visit anywhere, but he has unofficially visited Clemson, Georgia, NC State, and North Carolina.

According to 247Sports, Jarrett played offensive tackle, offensive guard, and defensive tackle in 2020 before primarily switching to DT in 2021. He typically worked in a 3-4 scheme with a "Mint" front (a front that Georgia uses often). During nine games in 2021, he racked up 35 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two deflections.

Any sort of addition the Tigers can make on the defensive line will be beneficial, as Auburn will be down to two scholarship players at defensive tackle following this season (Jayson Jones, Zykeivous Walker).

