The Auburn Tigers have a beast of a schedule ahead of them in 2026, particularly in the SEC, where they are set to take on Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and a host of others, but before all of that comes the Tigers’ SEC opener against Florida.

This matchup is interesting for a variety of reasons. First, both teams are operating under a new head coach, as Auburn has turned to Alex Golesh while Florida has turned to Jon Sumrall, who was a popular pick to be the Tigers’ head coach after Hugh Freeze was fired.

Additionally, both teams will be utilizing new quarterbacks, as the Tigers are looking to snap a quarterback drought with Byrum Brown, while the Gators are expected to utilize Aaron Philo, a transfer from Georgia Tech.

Though this matchup has been previewed as a clash of first-years that will likely not make much of a difference in the grand scheme of the SEC this year, Josh Pate has a different idea.

“With this being in week three, one of them, if they win this game, could enter the next month really, really supercharged,” he said. “If it’s Auburn, especially… If Auburn heads into the Vanderbilt game, at home, 3-0, they’ll be favored… Auburn just started 4-0. That’s what happens.”

So, though the game itself may not have significant ramifications on CFP or other rankings, Pate believes that the momentum each team could garner from a win in week three could very well propel them to unseen heights.

“It’s a really, really interesting circle game for me,” he said. “Florida is a wild card team, Auburn is a wild card team. Very few people will predict them to be in the mix, but they are the kinds of teams with the minimum baseline of talent level that if everything clicks, they could be a surprise contender.”

It would certainly be surprising to see Sumrall or Golesh in the College Football Playoff, at least this year, though both coaches have shown an ability to win in tight games. Golesh, in fact, had his most recent SEC win against the Gators, in an 18-16 defensive struggle last year.

Of course, for this prediction to bear any weight, both teams would need to enter week three with perfect 2-0 records. That likely will not be a problem for Florida, which is set to match up with Florida Atlantic and Campbell before their matchup with the Tigers, though for the Tigers, a win over Baylor will be paramount to making their SEC opener matter.

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