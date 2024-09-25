KeAndre Lambert-Smith Confident in Auburn Tigers Bouncing Back vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The Auburn Tigers’ offense has struggled recently, particularly against Cal and Arkansas when constant turnovers plagued them. Senior Payton Thorne and freshman Hank Brown combined for eight interceptions in the two losses.
Thorne had five interceptions in six quarters of play, and Brown threw three picks in the first half against Arkansas before getting the hook.
The Tigers still feel as though they have a lot to play for and aim to get back on track against No. 21 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who has been the leading target for the Tigers so far this season, is keeping his eyes on the Sooners and not looking back at the loss to Arkansas.
“Saturday and Sunday, have whatever thoughts you want then flush it,” Lambert-Smith said on his thought process of moving on after the tough loss. “On Monday, come ready to focus on Oklahoma now.”
Lambert-Smith is aware of the challenge that Oklahoma will provide for Auburn’s offense. The Sooners are leading the SEC in sacks with 14.
“They play with hot motors,” Lambert-Smith said. “They got a few guys back there with experience. The whole defense in general, they definitely play with a lot of energy, punch the ball out. We’ve got to come with our fundamentals, play physical and execute.”
Auburn’s starting quarterback situation is up in the air but Lambert-Smith is confident in his ability to play with all of them.
“I’ve been building chemistry with all the quarterbacks since I got here,” Lambert-Smith said. “They’re gonna get that situation handled. Whoever comes out here Saturday, I’m pretty sure they will be prepared, ready to go and the receivers are gonna make plays for them.”
Lambert-Smith pointed to turnovers as Auburn’s biggest problem-causer on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers are last in the country with 14 turnovers in four games, including 10 in their two losses.
“Every good offense don’t turn the ball over,” Lambert-Smith said. “We know that we can drive the ball. We got good backs, we got good receivers, quarterbacks make the plays, then it’s little stuff that may lead to a turnover.”
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. ABC and ESPN+ will carry the television broadcast.