KeAndre Lambert-Smith Selected by Chargers in NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the Fifth Round with the 158th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lamber-Smith is the second Tiger picked in this year's draft alongside running back Jarquez Hunter, who was taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams.
His NFL draft prospect profile had him listed as a fifth- or sixth-round pick. His draft grade is a 5.98, meaning he is an average back up or special teams member.
Lambert-Smith is the fifth selection for the Chargers this year after the organization selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris in the second, Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell in the third and South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard in the fourth.
Lambert-Smith spent his fifth and final season of college football with Auburn. He spent his first four seasons at Penn State. He had a breakout season with the Tigers. He racked up 981 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 19.6 yards per reception. Every stat listed is a career high.
He had four games with 100 or more receiving yards with three of the coming in the final three games of the season.
For his collegiate career, Lambert-Smith tallied 2,702 receiving yards and 19 touchdown receptions. He earned All-SEC honors alongside his teammate and fellow NFL draft prospect Jarquez Hunter. Lambert-Smith was named Second Team All-SEC, and Hunter was named First Team.