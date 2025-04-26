Los Angeles Rams Draft Auburn Running Back With Fourth-Round Pick
The Los Angeles Rams selected Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round (117th overall) in the NFL Draft.
His NFL draft prospect profile had him listed as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, so he’s going pro earlier on Day Three than expected.
His prospect grade was a 6.12, which means he will be a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.
Hunter joins a running back room led by Kyren Williams. He led the Rams with 1,299 rushing yards (4.1 per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He also had 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Auburn alum has a solid chance to win the RB2 spot based on the performance of the rest of the running back room last season. The second-best running back, Blake Corum, had 207 rushing yards and no touchdowns.
He spent all four seasons of his collegiate career with Auburn. He rushed for 3,371 yards and scored 25 rushing touchdowns. He also tallied 558 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.
In his senior season, he broke the 1,000-yard plateau, finishing with 1,201, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He scored eight touchdowns. His standout game came in the Kentucky game on Oct. 26. He rushed for 278 yards and scored two touchdowns in Auburn’s 24-10 win. It was one of two SEC wins in 2025.
His efforts earned him First Team All-SEC honors. His teammate and fellow NFL draft prospect KeAndre Lambert-Smith was named Second Team All-SEC.