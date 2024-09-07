Keldric Faulk is Becoming Next-Big Thing for Auburn Tigers
Keldric Faulk just plays the game of football.
While other defenders talk, whether interviews or on social media. Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers defensive lineman makes plays and continues to improve. In a world where clicks supersede content and style over substance, the Tigers' sophomore looks primed to grab the sport by the proverbial collar and make them pay attention.
While not established and decorated as recent standout Derrick Brown, Faulk brings some of the similar traits with quite a different spin. Against California, he could open a few more eyes.
Puppy with Big Paws
The above term goes back to player evaluation decades ago. It refers to a young player with a bigger frame and high upside. Faulk exemplifies that. Despite being listed at 6'6 and 288 pounds, Faulk will grow even larger and stronger, without losing his twitch and athleticism.
Right now, you can see burgeoning strength and agility. Last year, Faulk just wanted to tread water, get a feel for the college game, taking time to figure it out on the fly. The sophomore defensive linemen mentioned during SEC Media Days that he struggled to find his bearings early in his Auburn tenure.
Like A Good Neighbor
While polishing his approach and repertoire, Faulk can rely on his natural toolset to win reps. Additionally, the presence of Jalen McLeod immeasurably helps the cause. California will need to pay specific attention to the edge rusher, possibly trying to chip him with a back or tight end.
Meanwhile, Faulk will see single-blocking against a presumably slower guard that will only block with blunt force and power. Furthermore, look for the stunts to throw Cal off balance and add potential sacks by the bushel. On paper and execution, Auburn looks superior athletically in every way, shape, form and fashion to the Golden Bears.
Big Picture
In last week's opener against Alabama A&M, Keldrick Faulk equaled his freshman sack total with one. Now, with that cast aside, California brings a sense of urgency and importance. Facing an up-tempo team will challenge him both mentally and physically.
Auburn needs more than Jalen McLeod to provide a pass rush. Faulk looks the part and displays the skill set to become a massive headache versus California. In the offseason, California openly discussed the desire to establish the vertical passing game. This desire giftwraps opportunities to create mayhem for the Tigers.
That takes time and prolonged blocking. Under those circumstances, with every snap building confidence, Keldric Faulk, for a game can eschew technique and rely on his athletic traits. If Auburn wins the game, you can look back to this point as the moment where he stepped into national consciousness.