Key Players Absent From Auburn Win Over South Alabama
AUBURN, Ala.- Key players were absent from No. 24 Auburn’s take down of the South Alabama Jaguars, 31-25. for Auburn did not play today, although they were suited up and ready to play.
“We had several kids out today,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said after the game. “Some could have played, like Malcolm [Simmons] and Rayshawn [Pleasant] and Champ [Anthony], but it was best that they did not… We’ve got to get healthy pretty quick.”
Notably, running back Damari Alston did not play. Alston missed last week’s game against the Ball State Cardinals due to a shoulder injury. He was listed as a “game-time decision” all week. He suited up for the Tigers, but did not see the field, likely to rest him.
Defensive end Amaris Williams separated his shoulder, but Freeze said, “It went right back in, so that will have to be monitored.”
Cornerback Jay Crawford went knee-to-knee with an opposing player in the first half of the game and did not return after the injury.
Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. suffered a hip pointer after rushing on a jet sweep in the second half of the game. Cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant and Malcolm Simmons’ injury is still undisclosed.
Defensive back Champ Anthony also did not play despite suiting up for the Tigers. Anthony suffered a broken thumb in week one against Baylor, which required surgery. Anthony, naturally, was absent from action in the home opener against Ball State last week.
“We’ve got some work to do in the training room the next few days to hopefully get everybody healthy,” Freeze stated.
Although the injury list is longer than the Tigers would like with conference play is looming on the horizon. Auburn hits the road next Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN.