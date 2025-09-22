Key Takeaways from Auburn Loss at Oklahoma: Still Work to Do
No. 22 Auburn’s loss to No. 11 Oklahoma, 24-17, is by no means the end of the season for Jackson Arnold and company, though certain aspects of the game will need to improve if the Tigers are to be competitors in the 2025 season.
In a game highlighted by officiating that even ESPN analysts questioned, the most standout aspects for the Tigers were their consistent defense and lack of offense.
Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from this loss out in Norman, Okla.
Mental Errors Need to be Eliminated
From busted coverages to false starts, holding penalties, and more, Auburn needs to keep the small eros that can snowball at bay.
Special teams’ issues like Malcolm Simmons’ second-quarter punt return, which forced the Tigers to start from the three-yard line instead of the 25-yard line on a touchback or punter Hudson Kaak’s unsuccessful attempt to juke out a defender, made it difficult for both the Auburn offense and defense to garner any momentum.
Kicker Connor Gibbs also missed a 50-yard field goal, and kicking continues to limit the Tigers’ production on offense in the wake of Alex McPherson’s injury.
The Tigers’ offensive line had an uncharacteristic number of false starts and holding penalties. This could be a result of playing in Norman, where opposing fans were much louder than anywhere else the Tigers have played this season.
This game was certainly a wake-up call for the Tigers, who’d been coasting after a week one win at Baylor, and the team’s mental errors have begun to show.
Jackson Arnold’s Still Struggling to Read Defenses
Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times in his reunion bout with the Sooners, including two crucial sacks during the Tigers’ final drive, one of which ended up being the game-sealing safety.
Many have been quick to blame these sacks on Auburn’s offensive line, which was certainly a part of the issue. That said, the bigger problem is one that critics have been saying about Arnold since he came to Auburn: he’s holding on to the ball far too long.
Arnold struggled to read the Oklahoma defense, leading to him consistently being tackled for a loss on scrambles and sacked on drop backs. Arnold also found himself in the habit of missing a few open looks on crucial third downs. Of course, no quarterback is expected to be perfect by any stretch, but the issues Arnold struggled with are nothing new, and excuses are running out.
Star Shines Through on Offense, Defensive Consistency Keeps Tigers Alive
Much still went according to plan for the Tigers despite the disappointing outcome of the Oklahoma game. Cam Coleman was electric for the Tigers, boasting three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a few receptions that put the Tigers in beneficial field position.
On the opposite side of the ball, the Tigers’ defense showed up to play for as long as they could, but Oklahoma’s late-game dominance of time of possession made it difficult for the defense to get rest, leading to a difficult ending to the game for DJ Durkin’s defense.
Auburn’s defense, led by Xavier Atkins' seven total tackles, as well as Keyron Crawford’s fumble recovery, kept the Tigers in the game. The Tigers' defense even held the Sooners to a few crucial field goals in place of potential touchdowns, which was immensely helpful for the Tigers’ momentum, though Auburn’s offense couldn’t back them up well.
The Tigers kept the score close for much of the game despite a shaky first half, though the second half for the Tigers appeared to be an improvement on all the negative aspects listed above. That said, the Tigers’ issues are still far from gone.