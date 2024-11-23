Key Texas A&M Aggies Players to Watch Vs Auburn Tigers
Coming off their first home win since September, the Auburn Tigers are currently sitting at 4-6 with one win in conference play. They will have another chance this week as they look to beat the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 2-2 SEC) to keep their chances of making a bowl game alive.
Auburn took down Louisiana-Monroe 48-14 last week. Texas A&M beat New Mexico State 38-3.
Let's look at the key Texas A&M players that Auburn needs to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense
Marcel Reed, Quarterback
Reed, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, took over for Conner Weigman earlier this season and the Aggies have not looked back. Reed has gone 83-of-140 through the air this season for 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. Additionally, Reed has added 375 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Auburn has seen dual-threat quarterbacks previously this season, an experience that will come in handy against Reed.
Le’Veon Moss, Running Back
Moss, a 6-foot junior, has picked up 765 yards, placing him at No. 3 in the SEC behind Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson and Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter, and 10 touchdowns off 121 carries. Moss has also caught 10 passes for 141 yards. Much like Reed is a dual-threat quarterback, Moss is a dual-threat running back capable of impacting the game in multiple areas.
Noah Thomas, Wide Receiver
Thomas, a 6-foot-6 junior, has stood out in a Texas A&M wide receiver unit that has been by committee this season with eight receivers each having caught at least eight passes for 100 yards. Thomas has recorded 390 yards and four touchdowns off 26 catches. This gives him a 109-yard advantage over Jabre Barber who has one more reception than Thomas.
Defense
Taurean York, Linebacker
York, a 6-foot sophomore, leads the Aggies in tackles with 55 and has also added 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections and an interception to his stat sheet this season. Auburn will have to account for York in both the run and pass game.
Marcus Ratcliffe, Defensive Back
Ratcliffe, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who transferred from San Diego State to Texas A&M this offseason, has recorded 35 tackles, three interceptions, which ties him for second-most in the SEC, and one forced fumble. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne will need to pay extra close attention to Ratcliffe to keep his streak of interception-free games alive.
Nic Scourton, Defensive Lineman
Scourton, a 6-foot-4 junior who played the previous four seasons for Purdue, has recorded 31 tackles, and five sacks, which ties him for seventh-most in the SEC, with two pass deflections and a forced fumble. Scourton is just one of Texas A&M’s skilled defensive linemen, but he has been the most dominant this season. Auburn’s offensive line will have a lot on its plate.
Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.