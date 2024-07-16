Kirby Smart Breaks Silence on Jordan-Hare Atmosphere
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts when asked about playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium, home of the Auburn Tigers.
With his years of experience traveling to Auburn, he put it at the top of the list of top environments when he spoke at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.
“Auburn is one of the hardest places to play in the world,” Smart said. “And I know that from 25 years of being a common opponent at Georgia and Alabama.”
He added it doesn’t matter how good Auburn is. They will come ready to play.
“When you step in that stadium, you better be laced up, strapped up, and ready to go, regardless of their record, regardless of the expectation, regardless of what the people in Vegas say. You better be ready to play.”
Now, it sounds a bit odd at first when Smart is 8-1 against Auburn as the head coach of Georgia. But it wasn’t easy for Smart to achieve the record he has.
Just last year, played at Jordan-Hare, the Tigers took the Bulldogs down to the wire en route to a Bulldogs 27-20 win. Auburn started that game up 10-0 through the first quarter and held a lead as the final minutes of the third quarter.
Then, there’s the 2019 game at Auburn where Georgia was held to 21 points and the Tigers attempted a fourth-quarter comeback falling a touchdown short. These games might have been a bit easier had Georgia been in the comfort of Sanford Stadium.
Since he alluded to his time as a coach at Alabama as well, let’s not forget he was on the sidelines when the Tigers’ won on the legendary return by Chris Davis (Kick Six) in 2013.
Sure, he had won more often than not, but the environment at Jordan-Hare remains one of his biggest headaches.
If Auburn continues to improve under Freeze, it’s only going to get tougher. However, that will have to wait until 2025, as Hugh Freeze will be up for the task of going to Athens this upcoming season.
That game will be on Oct. 5 will at a to-be-determined kickoff time.