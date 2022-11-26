Hugh Freeze, Liberty blown out by New Mexico State

Hugh Freeze just may have coached his last game as Liberty's head coach.

And boy, was it ugly.

The Flames lost in an embarrassing fashion against the NMSU Aggies. The 49-14 rout continues the three-game losing streak that Liberty has been on since their dramatic road win against Arkansas on the road.

Liberty went on the road to UConn and lost a 36-33 heartbreaker. They followed that game up by welcoming Virginia Tech onto their home turf in Lynchburg. The Hokies played spoiler and won yet another nailbiter 23-22.

All three opponents in the losing streak are 111th nationally or worse in total offense and yards per play.

Coming off of two losses Freeze and Liberty welcomed the 4-6 New Mexico State Aggies and were in for a rude awakening. The Aggies got out to a hot start outscoring Liberty 28-7 in the first half. The Flames suffered turnovers throughout the game losing two fumbles and throwing an interception. The Aggies' defense also held the high powered Liberty offense to 312 total yards.

Rumors circulating around the Auburn job have included Freeze, potentially this has led to a distracted and unprepared Liberty team these last few weeks. Liberty's three-game losing streak came from teams with a combined record of 14-20.

