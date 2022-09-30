Skip to main content

Lindsay's Locks for Week Five of college football

FOLKS.

We had to sweat some of these from last week - Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA came within 10 yards of losing us some money, but we CASHED last week. My side prop of Bo Nix OVER 1.5 TDs helped make us some money. 

Week Four's picks

Pick #1: Kentucky QB Will Levis - OVER 236.5 Passing Yards

We're gonna keep going back to this well. Levis dropped over 300 yards last week against Northern Illinois. Now, facing a Ole Miss team that's going to drop plenty of points, Levis is going to have to keep airing it out in what I think has the potential to be a shootout. Hammer the over here.

Pick #2: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman - OVER 306.5 Passing Yards

Sam Hartman's aired it out all season, throwing for at least 300 yards in each of his three starts: Vanderbilt, Liberty, and Clemson (although that game went to OT). Slight risk, as Florida State hasn't given up 300 through the air, but scared money don't make money.

Pick #3: Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton - OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards

The freshman is dynamic - we saw that firsthand in Jordan-Hare Stadium when he popped off for a long touchdown run in the 2nd half. Against Northwestern, he may be the fastest player on the field. It only takes on crease and he could hit on a single play. 

Pick #4: Indiana QB Connor Bazelak - OVER 1.5 Passing TDs

Gotta be honest, I wanted to go with Bo Nix's touchdowns versus Stanford but the number was 2.0 and I don't love even numbers on a small number prop like this - excluding the Georgia destruction, Bo has thrown for at least two TDs in every start this season, and tends to go for more against overmatched opponents (5 versus Eastern Washington, 3 versus Washington State). Instead, let's ride with Shaun Shivers' quarterback - Bazelak's thrown for at least two scores in every game but one, and Nebraska's a bad football team.

Pick #5: Georgia TE Brock Bowers - OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards

Bowers is getting Heisman buzz, which is insane for a Tight End. He's went over 56.5 in every game but one this year, the season opener against Oregon. Missouri did a decent job of containing Auburn's tight ends last week, but I think that's more an Auburn thing than a Missouri thing. Look for Bowers to hold Stetson Bennett's attention all day.  

Bet: Kentucky QB Will Levis OVER 236.5 Passing Yards, WF QB Sam Hartman OVER 306.5 Passing Yards, Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards, Indiana QB Connor Bazelak OVER 1.5 Passing TDs, and Georgia TE Brock Bowers OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here are always touchdown props, because they're always fluky on a smaller sample size, but I like this slate. 

Enjoy the games, everyone.

