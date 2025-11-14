How Mason Murphy is Committed to Doing 'Whatever it Takes' for Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers haven't exactly been injury-riddled this season, but the absence of junior center Connor Lew due to an ACL tear has forced the Tigers to get creative with filling the anchor role of the offensive line.
For now ex-Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, it was 17-year-old Kail Ellis, but for interim head coach DJ Durkin, Mason Murphy has taken the spot.
Murphy started at right tackle for all most of the Tigers' games this season, but Durkin moved him to the center role for the first time in his career last week ahead of Auburn’s matchup with Vanderbilt.
“I had never played center before,” Murphy said after the game. “It was an adjustment but I think I stepped up in a good way.”
The Tigers were ultimately unable to squash the Commodores, but they put up a fight thus unseen this season. Auburn put up 563 yards from scrimmage, the most since 2019, which is a massive step in the right direction from a team that’s struggled offensively this season.
“Whatever it takes to get my team a win, I’m willing to do,” Murphy said. “I think we showed some grit. We fought. That’s all you can really ask for. Obviously, you want to win. That’s why we play, to win. We did not roll over. We fought until the very end. I’m proud of this team for that.”
Murphy’s mentality didn’t go unseen on the Plains, as former defensive coordinator and interim Auburn head coach DJ Durkin had high praise for Murphy’s adaptability and effort.
“Man, I thought Mason did a real good job,” Durkin said. "I thought our O-line as a whole, that was one of their better games. Certainly, he was a big part of that. Getting us in the right calls, right protections. He was tremendous there. Our snaps were all good. There were no mishaps with that. He operated with tempo.
“You can’t say enough when you challenge a young man like that to play a new position and do something different that way and they take on that challenge and do well with it. That’s one of the cool parts of coaching. I really thought Mason did that for us.”
Since Lew is out for the season, and Ellis is the youngest player in college football, Murphy will likely retain the role as starting center, with Izavion Miller taking over the right tackle position.
The new Auburn offensive line will have a bye week this week to rest and prepare, but they’ll need to stay sharp, as after the Mercer game, Alabama will come to the Plains for the Iron Bowl.