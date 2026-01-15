Auburn Signs Veteran OL from Oregon State

The Auburn Tigers on Thursday reportedly added another veteran offensive lineman through the transfer portal by signing Oregon State transfer Jacob Strand.

Strand (6-5, 302 pounds), is a rising fifth-year senior with 18 games played in across the last four seasons with the Beavers. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

BREAKING: Oregon State transfer OL Jacob Strand has committed to #Auburn



BANG ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dxe4YMCo7b — Auburn Anytime (@Auburnanytime) January 15, 2026

A career backup, Strand saw his most extensive time in 2025 with six starts in six appearances. He played at left tackle across his six games last season, finishing the season with a 65.4 offensive grade, 63 run-blocking grade and 63.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Originally, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, Strand played in three games as a true freshman, six as a redshirt freshman and three as a redshirt sophomore. He played a total of 642 snaps across the last four years, including a career-high 353 in 2025.

Strand is now the fifth incoming transfer on the offensive line for the Tigers, following USF stars Cole Best and Cole Skinner, James Madison tackle Joseph Simmons and Michigan State transfer Stanton Ramil. He is also the 26th total transfer, the bulk of whom have followed head coach Alex Golesh from USF.

The Tigers are also set to return Kail Ellis at center.

Meanwhile, Auburn has lost over 30 players from last year's roster to the transfer portal, including offensive linemen DeAndre Carter, Dylan Senda, Seth Wilfred, Broderick Shull, Favour Edwin, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Chaplin.

Auburn Tigers on SI is tracking all of Auburn's portal additions and departures with the 2026 portal window set to officially close on Friday.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI