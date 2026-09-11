Meet the Auburn Tigers’ Captains for the Southern Miss Game



The Auburn Tigers have officially announced their captains for their Saturday matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Byrum Brown, Bryce Cain, Jeremiah Cobb, Elijah Melendez and Sylvester Smith-Reed. Each of these five players could be game-changers in the matchup, all for a variety of different reasons.

Our Game 2 Captains 🦅 pic.twitter.com/rPrjHKuMmN — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 11, 2026

Brown is looking to put together his first hallmark performance in an Auburn uniform, as he struggled a bit against Baylor, throwing three interceptions and rushing for less than 30 yards over the course of the matchup. For a man who passed for over 3,000 yards last year with only seven interceptions and rushed for over 1,000 yards, Brown’s production against Baylor was quite lackluster, and he’ll look to show Auburn fans something they can believe in on Saturday.

Brown will have plenty of options in the passing game, including fellow USF transfers Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod and Jeremiah Koger, though fellow captain Bryce Cain, who was recruited as a wide receiver, could also see some production.

Speaking of Cain, the junior has had quite a tumultuous career as a member of the Auburn Tigers, as he stands alone as the sole member of the ‘Freeze Four,’ which once also included Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson, though Cain’s production has taken on a much different role in 2026.

Cain, a consummate effort player, made a great tackle in punt coverage against Baylor and took a double-reverse toss 25 yards to set up a score, all in his first game since his status as a wide receiver became unclear. Cain has bounced between wide receiver and defensive back in practice and is listed as a punt returner for Saturday’s matchup.

Jeremiah Cobb is a name that just about every Tiger fan is likely familiar with at this point, as the senior Auburn returner led the Tigers in rushing production last year with 969 yards. Though he led the Tigers in rushing last week and scored a touchdown, he is certainly looking for a stronger senior-year performance than the 53 yards he put up against the Baylor defense.

Elijah Melendez, a sophomore linebacker, led the Tigers in total tackles against Baylor with a career-high 12, a strong start to what could be yet another dominant season from a sophomore Tiger linebacker. Though his performance was a bit overshadowed by Eric Winters’ game-saving tackle, Melendez has certainly earned the opportunity to be a captain for his team.

Finally, Sylvester Smith-Reed, a safety, has been a locker room leader since stepping onto the Plains, and his leadership has been quite impactful for each of the Tigers’ defensive players, particularly the younger players like Melendez, Winters and the like. Against Baylor, Smith-Reed totaled four tackles and a pass deflection.

The Auburn Tigers, led by these five, are scheduled to take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles this Saturday at 6:40 p.m. CT, in a game that will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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