Kickoff time, TV channel for Mississippi State vs Auburn set

A primetime kickoff in Starkville is set for November 5th.

The Auburn Tigers will have a nighttime trip to Starkville to start their November slate. Per the SEC's release, Mississippi State vs Auburn will start at 6:30 CT and will be aired on ESPN 2.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will be coming off their first home game since the LSU loss, against Arkansas this weekend, which is an 11:00 am kickoff on SEC Network. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will be fresh off their bye week heading into the game.

Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first trip to Starkville under the Bryan Harsin era, as the last time Auburn visited "StarkVegas" Gus Malzahn was fired following a 24-10 win. Last year's game was memorable, yet unfortunate, as the Tigers blew a 28-3 lead and lost their starting quarterback Bo Nix for the season.

A win at MSU would inch Auburn closer to bowl eligibility, as the Tigers have to win three out of their last five remaining games to become eligible.

Dec 12, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a catch for a touchdown while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
