New Auburn Tiger Graded As Best Defensive Player in the Country By PFF

The Auburn Tigers are notably relying on quite a few transfers for their offense this year, with only one starter from last year returning to a starting role in 2026. Though the Tigers’ defense has largely stayed the same year over year, there are a few key players that made their way to the Plains through the transfer portal, and one such player, Cody Sigler, is already receiving national recognition.

In fact, of every returning SEC defensive tackle in the conference, Sigler actually boasts the highest PFF grade (85.7) of them all, followed by Kentucky’s Tavion Gadsen (80.4).

Highest Graded Returning SEC Defensive Tackles🔥



Save 33% on PFF+ Subscription: https://t.co/GKa77x09rq pic.twitter.com/wsiQoWqOPR — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 10, 2026

Sigler, who transferred in from Arkansas State this past offseason, has made the jump from Division Two athletics all the way to the SEC over his four years of college. Standing at 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, Sigler began his career as a zero-star recruit who walked on at West Alabama, a Division Two program, before transferring to D1 Arkansas State in 2025.

Sigler, now a four-star transfer, is looking to bring his talents to the highest level yet after a 17-tackle, five-sack season last year with Arkansas State.

“I want to come in and not just be the most dominant in the country, but I also want to come in and help the younger guys be able to grow and be able to get a chance whenever it's their turn,” Sigler said on Monday. “There's no drop-off or anything. I feel like that's how it's been ever since I got here. Every day is competing no matter who it is. I also just want to be the guy that, whenever stuff's going south, I want to be able to go in there and get this team back to where it needs to be.”

The Tigers have had to nearly entirely revamp their defensive line–one of the few defensive spots that required multiple transfers–and Sigler is expected to headline the group alongside former five-star edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack, who is still looking for his breakout season.

If Sigler can perform at the level PFF grades him at, he will not only be an NFL team’s dream in terms of work ethic, but he will also elevate the Tigers’ defense to heights that, when coupled with a high-efficiency offense, may make them a dangerous team to face, even in some of this year’s most difficult contests.

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