New Auburn Transfer Wide Receiver Has Fantastic Spring Debut
The Auburn Tigers revamped their entire wide receivers room over the offseason. After losing No. 1 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who will be graduating and heading to the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Hugh Freeze went into the transfer portal and found himself not one, but two different pass catchers, They both came from the ACC. Eric Singleton Jr. joined the Tigers from Georgia Tech, while Horatio Fields transferred in from Wake Forest.
“I love long receivers. Always have,” Freeze said.. “I think now we’ve got some of those that fit that mold, and Horatio certainly does. He’s stood out.”
While Singleton Jr. and sophomore Cam Coleman will bring the acrobatic side to the Auburn wide receiver room, Fields is a sure-handed addition that can play in the slot. At Wake Forest a season ago, Fields made 39 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns. With a new quarterback in fellow transfer Jackson Arnold, he could be on for an increase in production.
“I've just been making my strides and carrying things I learned at Wake Forest -- trying to be professional all the time,” Fields said. “I'm bringing that same kind of coaching over here, and I think they gravitate to it.”
Fields also praised both quarterbacks, saying that he had already built good chemistry with Arnold and five-star true freshman Deuce Knight.
“You do exactly what you need to do, and the ball's on the money. The only thing you can do is catch the ball,” Fields said. “I'm very excited we have those quarterbacks, especially Deuce with his talent and Jackson Arnold with his touch. We're pretty good. They're holding it down for us.”
Fields will take the field for the first time in an Auburn jersey come Aug. 29 when they face Baylor in Waco, Texas. That time is TBD.