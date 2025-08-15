NFL Draft Analysts Have Eyes on Auburn Tigers' Big-Play Wide Receiver
Auburn Tigers wideout Eric Singleton arrived on campus with plenty of hype and attention. He joined Auburn from the transfer portal after two years at Georgia Tech which included 56 catches for 754 yards last year.
The big-play threat was deemed the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
Singleton is expected to take the top off of defenses with his deep speed, and a big season at Auburn could propel him into the first round of the NFL Draft in 2026.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler has quickly become one of the most respected NFL Draft analysts in the media, and in his most recent rankings, he listed Singleton No. 5 among draft-eligible receivers.
"A smaller target, Singleton makes up for his lack of size with sudden speed to throw defenders off balance. Whether in the slot or outside, he combines both quickness and speed to win at the line of scrimmage and out of his breaks. His athleticism can also be weaponized on fly sweeps, jets, and motions (131 rushing yards in 2024),” Brugler wrote on The Athletic.
Singleton is in good company with only No. 1 Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, No. 2 Chris Bell of Louisville, No. 3 Carnell Tate of Ohio State, and No. 4 Makai Lemon of USC listed ahead of him.
Being No. 5 puts Singleton on the bubble of the first round. At least four wide receivers have been taken on Day 1 of the NFL Draft since 2020. Brugler highlights what Singleton needs to work on to help solidify himself in the first round, and more importantly for Auburn, have a big 2024 season on The Plains.
“Singleton has dangerous speed, but I want to see better pacing and control in using that speed to manipulate the defense, both as a route runner and ball carrier,” Brugler wrote. “Though Singleton destroys pursuit angles with his acceleration, I expected him to force more missed tackles by settling his feet and shaking defenders in the open field. I want to see him more comfortably setting up coverage before breaking off patterns with his suddenness.”
Singleton, from the snap, explodes by corners with the ability to turn two steps into a full-on sprint. Brugler mentioned the dual ability to win at the line and out of breaks.
Let's look at those closer. Most corners want to put their hands on shifty wideouts to deter them from running a pristine route. As mentioned, the wideout's stature could be construed as a negative. Yet, he also wins at the snap with quick hands and shoulder work.
Similarly, his breaks create separation, as the corner may try to guess and lose. For example, on a dig, Singleton can sell the fly but wheel on a dime and turn.
If new quarterback Jackson Arnold enjoys a big season, his receivers will as well. As a result, you could see Singleton's name fly up draft boards as the big-play threat teams crave.