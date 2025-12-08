2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 14 Slate
We’re through 14 weeks of the NFL's 2025 campaign, and with each passing game, the playoff picture becomes clearer. Just four weeks remain in the regular season, so we know for the most part what teams will be picking near the top or bottom of next year’s draft.
The next four weeks will be pivotal and could drastically shake up the NFL draft order, not to mention the playoff race. Sunday’s slate of games certainly did, as the Titans, who were on pace to pick atop the draft in ‘26, defeated the Browns for their second win of the season. That result saw the Giants, who had a bye in Week 14, move to the top of the draft order.
There was more rising and falling throughout the week, too. A tough loss to the Texans has the Chiefs on pace to pick in the top half of the draft for the first time since they selected Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in 2017. Meanwhile, a year after reaching the NFC championship, the Commanders have just three wins and are currently sixth in the draft order.
Let’s take a look at the full draft order following Sunday’s slate of Week 14 action:
2026 NFL draft order
TEAM
RECORD
DRAFT POSITION
WEEK 14 RESULT
WEEK 15 OPPONENT
New York Giants
2–11
1
BYE
vs. Commanders
Las Vegas Raiders
2–11
2
Loss to Broncos
at Eagles
Tennessee Titans
2–11
3
Win vs. Browns
at 49ers
Cleveland Browns
3–10
4
Loss vs. Titans
at Bears
New Orleans Saints
3–10
5
Win vs. Buccaneers
vs. Panthers
Washington Commanders
3–10
6
Loss vs. Vikings
at Giants
New York Jets
3–10
7
Loss vs. Dolphins
at Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals
3–10
8
Loss vs. Rams
at Texans
Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)
4–9
9
Loss vs. Seahawks
at Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
4–9
10
Loss vs. Bills
vs. Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
5–8
11
Win vs. Commanders
at Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
6–7
12
Win vs. Jets
at Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
6–7
13
Loss vs. Steelers
at Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
6–7
14
Loss vs.
vs. Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
6–6–1
15
Loss vs. Lions
vs. Vikings
Carolina Panthers
7–6
16
BYE
at Saints
Detroit Lions
8–5
17
Win vs. Cowboys
at Rams
Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)
8–5
18
Loss vs. Jaguars
at Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
7–6
19
Win vs. Ravens
vs. Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7–6
20
Loss vs. Saints
vs. Falcons
Houston Texans
8–5
21
Win vs. Chiefs
vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
8–4
22
Monday vs. Eagles
at Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
8–4
23
Monday vs. Chargers
vs. Raiders
Chicago Bears
9–4
24
Loss vs. Packers
vs. Browns
Buffalo Bills
9–4
25
Win vs. Bengals
at Patriots
San Francisco 49ers
9–4
26
BYE
vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)
9–4
27
Win vs. Colts
vs. Jets
Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)
9–3–1
28
Win vs. Bears
at Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
10–3
29
Win vs. Falcons
vs. Colts
New England Patriots
11–2
30
BYE
vs. Bills
Los Angeles Rams
10–3
31
Win vs. Cardinals
vs. Lions
Denver Broncos
11–2
32
Win vs. Raiders
vs. Packers
A year after drafting their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, the Giants could be picking out of the top spot in 2026, when they could further their rebuild by selecting another potential franchise cornerstone. New York’s Week 15 game against the Commanders could have a significant impact on draft positions, with both teams currently in the top six.
The Cam Ward-led Titans defeated Shedeur Sanders and the Browns in a 31–29 thriller on Sunday afternoon, meaning they lost their grip on the top spot in the draft. Still, they'll be picking in the top three, unless they win another game.