2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 14 Slate

Karl Rasmussen

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward faced off in the NFL in Week 14.
We’re through 14 weeks of the NFL's 2025 campaign, and with each passing game, the playoff picture becomes clearer. Just four weeks remain in the regular season, so we know for the most part what teams will be picking near the top or bottom of next year’s draft.

The next four weeks will be pivotal and could drastically shake up the NFL draft order, not to mention the playoff race. Sunday’s slate of games certainly did, as the Titans, who were on pace to pick atop the draft in ‘26, defeated the Browns for their second win of the season. That result saw the Giants, who had a bye in Week 14, move to the top of the draft order.

There was more rising and falling throughout the week, too. A tough loss to the Texans has the Chiefs on pace to pick in the top half of the draft for the first time since they selected Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in 2017. Meanwhile, a year after reaching the NFC championship, the Commanders have just three wins and are currently sixth in the draft order.

Let’s take a look at the full draft order following Sunday’s slate of Week 14 action:

2026 NFL draft order

TEAM

RECORD

DRAFT POSITION

WEEK 14 RESULT

WEEK 15 OPPONENT

New York Giants

2–11

1

BYE

vs. Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders

2–11

2

Loss to Broncos

at Eagles

Tennessee Titans

2–11

3

Win vs. Browns

at 49ers

Cleveland Browns

3–10

4

Loss vs. Titans

at Bears

New Orleans Saints

3–10

5

Win vs. Buccaneers

vs. Panthers

Washington Commanders

3–10

6

Loss vs. Vikings

at Giants

New York Jets

3–10

7

Loss vs. Dolphins

at Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

3–10

8

Loss vs. Rams

at Texans

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

4–9

9

Loss vs. Seahawks

at Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals

4–9

10

Loss vs. Bills

vs. Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

5–8

11

Win vs. Commanders

at Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

6–7

12

Win vs. Jets

at Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

6–7

13

Loss vs. Steelers

at Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

6–7

14

Loss vs.

vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

6–6–1

15

Loss vs. Lions

vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers

7–6

16

BYE

at Saints

Detroit Lions

8–5

17

Win vs. Cowboys

at Rams

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8–5

18

Loss vs. Jaguars

at Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

7–6

19

Win vs. Ravens

vs. Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7–6

20

Loss vs. Saints

vs. Falcons

Houston Texans

8–5

21

Win vs. Chiefs

vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers

8–4

22

Monday vs. Eagles

at Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

8–4

23

Monday vs. Chargers

vs. Raiders

Chicago Bears

9–4

24

Loss vs. Packers

vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills

9–4

25

Win vs. Bengals

at Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

9–4

26

BYE

vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

9–4

27

Win vs. Colts

vs. Jets

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9–3–1

28

Win vs. Bears

at Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

10–3

29

Win vs. Falcons

vs. Colts

New England Patriots

11–2

30

BYE

vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams

10–3

31

Win vs. Cardinals

vs. Lions

Denver Broncos

11–2

32

Win vs. Raiders

vs. Packers

A year after drafting their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, the Giants could be picking out of the top spot in 2026, when they could further their rebuild by selecting another potential franchise cornerstone. New York’s Week 15 game against the Commanders could have a significant impact on draft positions, with both teams currently in the top six.

The Cam Ward-led Titans defeated Shedeur Sanders and the Browns in a 31–29 thriller on Sunday afternoon, meaning they lost their grip on the top spot in the draft. Still, they'll be picking in the top three, unless they win another game.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

