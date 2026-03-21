No. 1 Recruit in Alabama Visits Auburn

The Auburn Tigers already boast the No. 1 player in Alabama for the 2027 class in Donivan Moore, and Alex Golesh seems to be looking to start a streak of landing top in-state players. Case in point: the Tigers recently hosted and offered Kingston Preyear, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the 2028 class.

Preyear, who stands at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is a four-star quarterback who is currently rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2028 class as well as the best player in the state of Alabama. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Preyear after his visit to talk all things Auburn and recruitment.

“My visit was great,” he said. “I got to sit in on meetings, watch practice, review film and really see how things operate day-to-day. The tempo, the energy, and the way they coach stood out. It gave me a clear picture of what it would be like to be part of the program.”

Had an amazing time at Auburn! Thanks so much for the hospitality! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/dc4DRzkic4 — Kingston “King” Preyear C/O 2028 🏈 (@K3preyear) March 18, 2026

Preyear, who has now had the privilege of speaking to many of Auburn’s coaches, seemed to be quite impressed with the staff.

“The coaching staff is very genuine,” he said. “I like Coach Golesh’s approach to developing his players and staff on and off the field. I spent time talking with Coach Golesh, Coach (Joel) Gordon, Coach (Jeff) Jones, Coach (Hayden) Kingston and Coach (Time) Greene. What stood out was their intentional approach to building a relationship with me. I also liked how they interacted with players, I could see they are authentic people.”

Now that he has spent time on the Plains, Preyear said one thing in particular stands out to him about the Tigers.

“When I think of Auburn, I think about competing at the highest level every week and being part of a program that expects to win,” he said. “I think of all the great athletes that have worn the uniform and the great people in the fan community.”

When it comes to fit, Preyear is not focused on big NIL checks or big names. Rather, he is looking for the best fit that can elevate and develop him.

“Auburn is definitely one of the schools I’m taking a strong look at,” he said. “I’m still going through the process, building relationships, and making sure I find the best overall fit for me. I’m just focused on finding the right fit—somewhere that feels like home, where I can grow on and off the field, and compete for championships. Auburn is definitely a place that checks a lot of those boxes for me.”

Despite his youth, Preyear has quite a mature perspective towards the game he plays as well as his future in it.

“I’ve started to look at the game more from a development standpoint,” the class of 2028 prospect said. “Understanding schemes, leadership, and what it takes to prepare at the next level, not just rely on talent. No matter the situation, I’m going to compete, stay locked in, and put my team in the best position to win.”