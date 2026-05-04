Why Auburn Stands Out to OL Recruit with Michigan, Vanderbilt Offers

Since the Auburn Tigers lost their entire 2025 offensive line headed into this season, whether to the NFL Draft, free agency or the transfer portal, Alex Golesh and company have been working hard to rebuild the Tiger trenches for the future of the team.

One such target prospect, Jace Montgomery, is a 2028 center prospect who hails from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio, and he has already been heavily recruited by several top programs. On Thursday, the Tigers jumped into the race.

After Montgomery received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to discuss all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“You know, it's in the SEC. Best conference,” he said. “So I know there's like a lot of rich tradition in like the fan base there. I haven't been to Auburn, I've been in the Midwest my whole life, so I haven't been able to truly experience Auburn, but I've heard great things.”

Montgomery already holds offers from programs like Vanderbilt, Michigan, Iowa and more, which are all a lot closer to home for him. Despite proximity, though, Montgomery still has the Tigers high on his list.

“It’s pretty high [on my list],” he said. “For the time being, right now, I'm not like ranking or any of that stuff. Just enjoying it and trying to see like, I'm fortunate to be able to like go and see all these places where I want to take in and see which one's the best fit.”

Montgomery told me he plans to get down to the Plains sometime this summer, but his own spring training may delay his visit. He is excited to visit Auburn, though, whenever that may be.

Many offensive linemen pride themselves on their brute strength and dominance in the trenches, and though Montgomery has that in spades, it is not what he is most proud of in his game. His IQ, however, is what stands out to him about, well, him.

“I'm smart in the classroom, but I've been around football my whole life. Being fortunate that my dad's a coach, like, going into the office as much as I can with him,” he said. “I feel like with the way I study, I feel like my football knowledge and like my love for the game are pretty high.”

As for his future college, Montgomery is not as preoccupied with proximity to home, but rather with a few specific items that he believes make up a perfect fit for him.

“I like a true college feel,” he said. “I don't want to go to a place where it's kind of stuck in the city. And I want like a really good fan base where, you know, there's ups and downs, but they love you. They love you hard. And yeah, they show up on game days and are loud.”

Auburn could be a fantastic fit for Montgomery, based on those priorities, but the Tigers will have to continue to work if they want to land Montgomery for their 2028 recruiting class.

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