Auburn Tigers Venture into Peach State for Latest QB Commitment

The Auburn Tigers have picked up a crucial roster win for their 2027 class, as on Saturday, Gary Chatman Jr. announced that he has committed to Auburn. This is the second commitment of Chatman’s career, as he was previously committed to Wake Forest.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Gary Chatman has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’1 200 QB from Snellville, GA was previously committed to Wake Forest



“God’s timing! I’m home #WDE🦅”⁰⁰https://t.co/ndteC0tjbU pic.twitter.com/ONPSlbz9Sm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2026

Chatman is a three-star quarterback in the class of 2027, who originally hails from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. He is currently rated as the 57th-best quarterback from the class of 2027, the eighth-best quarterback from the state of Georgia and the 122nd-best in-class player from his home state.

Chatman has been largely predicted to land at Auburn for the past few days, as on Friday, he received a trio of predictions to land at Auburn from some of the nation’s top recruiting analysts. Though the Tigers were runaway favorites for the young quarterback, the decision still came down to Auburn and Wake Forest, where Chatman was previously committed.

Chatman is now the sixth commit to an Auburn 2027 class that seems to be prioritizing quality over quantity. He joins four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, three-star tight end George Lamons, three-star offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and three-star wide receiver Brylan Odour.

As it stands, Auburn’s quarterback situation could get quite interesting over the next few years, but the Tigers will likely lean on Oregon State transfer Tristian Ti’a to start next season, after Byrum Brown finishes his college eligibility this season.

Chatman is likely to do battle with Ti’a and three-star 2026 quarterback Rhys Brush when he journeys to the Plains for the first time as an Auburn student. He will be the youngest of the three, so he will need to work hard to earn playing time for the Tigers early in his career.

If he takes an average amount of time to develop, Chatman could be the Tigers’ QB1 by 2029, which would mark his junior year with the Tigers. With that said, Chatman matches the dual-threat identity that Alex Golesh has made waves with through Byrum Brown, so depending on how he develops, Auburn fans could see him on the field as soon as 2027 or 2028.

Chatman seems aware that those who are concerned he may simply decommit from Auburn again, and he quickly dispelled those rumors during his commitment announcement, through Chad Simmons of Rivals.

“With this commitment, I’m shutting it down,” he said. “I am not visiting anywhere else... I am all Auburn."

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