Offensive Tackle Prospect Talks Auburn Offer, Interest in Program

In the time since Alex Golesh asked for prayers for the Auburn Tigers’ offensive line, the Tigers’ head coach has been quite busy. He and his staff have been all over recruiting headlines as they try to solidify the future of Golesh’s tenure, and 2027 offensive lineman Rance Brown joined the list of those offered by the university on Monday.

Brown, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, is currently a junior at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, and has already received offers from top schools like Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. Auburn on SI caught up with Brown recently to talk about his recruitment and his interest in Auburn.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily

“I’d have to put Auburn in my top three,” he said. “You can’t beat having a program and loves football more than just football itself. It just means something more to them, and that means something more to me.”

When it rains, it pours: Brown received six offers in the month of February, the most of his career. It is a lot to manage for any athlete, but Brown is confident that Auburn is in the running.

“I’m planning to visit Auburn,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to take it during the summer or during the season, though. A bunch of new schools have contacted me, specifically Auburn, so I’m having to adjust. Some schools I’ve had to cut off a little, but Auburn is one of those I’ve had to plug back in because it’s a big-time offer for me.”

The recruiting class is a busy process for any athlete, but it is starting to come down to the wire for Brown, who will likely need to start narrowing down schools in the coming months.

“It’s going to be hard for me,” he admitted. “I’m a guy who builds relationships quick and I like good people. There’s so many good people out there, especially those offensive line coaches I’ve talked to. In the end, it’s going to come down to my relationship with my position coach and where I see suits me the best.”

This is not Brown’s first experience with Auburn or this coaching staff, though he would likely tell you that he prefers this experience.

“I felt like I was heavily overlooked by the last staff at Auburn,” he said. “They invited me to a camp to ‘earn an offer,’ so I came down to camp and balled out, but didn’t receive an offer. It kinda felt like a slap in the face, because I feel like I’m a top-caliber player that can play anywhere in the country right now.”

For Brown, doing a job on the football field is so much bigger than just football.

“I’m playing for my dad,” he said. “I feel like every time I play, I owe something to my dad because of what he taught me, like how to be a man, how to work hard. I play football that is just bigger than actual football. It means so much more to me that I get to go represent the ‘Brown’ on the back of my jersey.”

Brown has the opportunity to be the first offensive line commit of the Tigers’ 2027 class, which currently consists of just two recruits: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI