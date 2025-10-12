SEC Officials Bite Auburn Tigers (Again) in Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
In front of a home crowd, the Auburn Tigers needed to battle another bout of atrocious officiating and the University of Georgia, losing 20-10 to the visiting Bulldogs.
Usually, one play does not dictate the course of a game, but the air dissipated from Jordan-Hare, and the entire team played flat. Before the end of the first half, Jackson Arnold dove over the goal line for what looked like a score that would put the Tigers up 16-0.
Georgia punched the ball out after he crossed the goal line. The replay officials took several minutes to rule the call on the field as a fumble. This is the second time this season that officiating has taken points off the board for the Tigers.
Remember the Oklahoma game? A forced fumble, recovery, and return for a touchdown.
Not to mention the Sooners' illegal play that allowed them to score, but assume that the SEC Head of Officiating will offer a flimsy apology that will ring hollow again. There comes a point where the SEC commissioner, Greg Sankey, needs to stop jumping in front of every available camera and microphone to whine and fix the officiating.
In many regards, this blown call affected the outcome of the game.
Back on the field, the Auburn defense continued to be the star of the show until it gassed out. Quarterback Gunner Stockton ran for his life in the first half. The Tigers hit him seven times on his first 17 dropbacks. UGA went to a seven-man protection scheme that dulled the pass rush. However, the game's momentum shifted on the uncalled touchdown.
Somehow, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not immune to the chicanery and questionable tone of the evening. In the fourth quarter, video showed Smart running down the sideline, mouthing the word "timeout." When the officials granted the timeout, Smaet said that he was clapping.
On what planet does a human adult clap by driving the fingers of one hand into another in a perpendicular fashion? They don't. Smart did not tell the truth, and the official allowed that. For a coach that many profess is the model of a sterling reputation, his behavior is unbecoming of a coach of his purported stature.
In the end, Auburn sputtered on offense, failing to score in the second half. This exposed their defense to extra field time, which fatigued them. As a result, the Tigers emerged with a 3-3 record and a date at home next week with the one-loss Missouri Tigers.
In college football, the outcome should occur between the teams with properly trained officials and replays that actually provide clarity. The Auburn loss violated one of those standards, and the Tigers feel the sting of a hurtful loss that will stay with them for years to come.
Ultimately, Georgia emerged victorious. Defeat in such a heartbreaking manner could have long-lasting effects. How does Auburn move past this game and get ready for the back end of the schedule?