SEC Releases Statement Admitting Officials Made Wrong Call on Oklahoma's Tricky TD
The Oklahoma Sooners officially got away with their trick-play touchdown against Auburn in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Tigers.
In the second quarter of the game between the two ranked opponents, Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna headed toward the sideline as if he was substituting out. Before he reached the sideline, the Sooners snapped the ball and quarterback John Mateer connected with him on a 24-yard touchdown that gave Oklahoma a 10-3 lead. The broadcast crew pointed out shortly after that this trickery seemed to go against the rules, and that using substitution as deception can result in a 15-yard penalty.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said after the game, "I guarantee you, well, I better be quiet. Said they didn't hear us trying to call a timeout. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things, so we'll see what's said. I really don't know what'll be said about that."
What will be said is that the officials in the game were wrong. SEC officiating released a statement late on Saturday night acknowledging that Oklahoma should have been called for unsportsmanlike conduct, not awarded a touchdown.
Here is the SEC's full statement:
“In Saturday’s Auburn at Oklahoma football game with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter, a pass was thrown to Oklahoma No. 5 resulting in a touchdown. Oklahoma No. 5 participated in the previous play, which was a first down play from the 22-yard line. After the first down play was completed, Oklahoma No. 5 continued toward his team’s sideline but stopped just before reaching the Oklahoma sideline.
NCAA football Rule 9-2, Article 2, is labeled ‘unfair tactics’ with paragraph B stating: ‘No simulated replacements or substitutions may be used to confuse opponents. No tactic associated with substitutes or the substitution process may be used to confuse opponents. This includes any hideout tactic with or without a substation.’
The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."