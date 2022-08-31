Discussions of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC early are occurring

Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC on July 1st, 2025. These are two great athletic programs in huge markets which will be great for the SEC to gain even more exposure than it already has.

The Big 12 Conference is currently in talks with their rights-holders, leading to discussions of the Sooners and Longhorns leaving early to join the SEC.

If this were to happen, it would cause havoc for the SEC as they would have to scramble to decide how to set up the conference as well as the schedule.

The Southeastern Conference has to decide the structure for how they will divide the schools amongst the conference, whether that means the SEC East and West divisions are kept or if the conference is split into pods of four teams.

One thing SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the rest of the SEC board members had was time to make this decision, but if Oklahoma and Texas were forced out of the Big 12 sooner rather than later, these decisions would need to be made with urgency.

Regardless of how the conference decides to handle realignment, it will be great to add two historic schools.

There is still no timetable for if these two schools will be pushed out of the Big-12 early, but if this were to happen, it would shake a lot of things up.

