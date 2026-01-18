One Auburn Alum Could Step in for Another to Keep Broncos Hopes Alive

AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to its first AFC Championship appearance since 2016. However, for Nix, his season is now done when the Broncos needed him the most, as he suffered a broken ankle in the overtime period of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game versus the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos won 33-30, but with the win, the Broncos will advance to the AFC Championship game, with an ace up their sleeve as another former Auburn quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, will be the man to step in place for Nix.

Breaking: Broncos QB Bo Nix broke a bone in his ankle and will be out for the rest of the playoffs, Denver coach Sean Payton announced. pic.twitter.com/4X2RI9DAaS — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

Nix and the Broncos have had a stellar season thus far. Clinching the No.1 seed for the AFC in the playoffs and finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. Nix finished the season with 3,931 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns to only 11 interceptions.

At Auburn, Nix played three seasons for the Tigers under two different head coaches. His final season on the plains came to an abrupt ending when Nix suffered a broken ankle in November of 2021 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After that season, Nix transferred to Oregon where his career took off.

Now, Stidham will likely step up to take his place for the Broncos, as they make a push for the Super Bowl. Stidham spent two seasons at Auburn, and he was a stellar quarterback for the Tigers. In 2017, he led Auburn to its first SEC Championship appearance since the 2013 season. It’s also the last time the Tigers made an appearance in the conference championship game.

Stidham finished his career at Auburn with 5,952 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Stidham was originally drafted to the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in New England, but his career did not go as planned. He then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent a lone year. Now, he is in his third season with the Denver Broncos, with a chance to play on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Stidham however, has not thrown a pass a game since the 2023 season. It will take a quick knocking out of the rust, if he is to lead the Broncos into the AFC Championship, and possibly into the Super Bowl, should the Broncos secure a victory next weekend. This Auburn to Auburn quarterback transition for the Broncos is unfamiliar, but could be beneficial for the Broncos if Stidham performs the way he did when he was in Auburn.

Nix was given the keys to Auburn right after Stidham went to the NFL, and now Nix gives the keys back to Stidham, but this time in Denver with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

