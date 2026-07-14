Only One Auburn Tiger Named in Updated Top 100 Transfer Portal Players

Despite the fact that the Auburn Tigers were forced to completely rebuild their roster this year, particularly on offense, Alex Golesh’s group only has one player named in ESPN’s updated rankings of the best transfers in college football this year.

It may come as little surprise at this point, but that one Tiger is the program’s new quarterback, Byrum Brown.

Of course, Brown deserves the nod on this list, but it is certainly surprising to see that he is the only new Tiger named in these rankings, especially when Bryson Washington, a top-level running back transfer from Baylor, did not make the list. There are also several other Tigers who could have a case to make the rankings, including Keshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger.

However, ESPN did not see it fit to include any of Auburn’s receivers, with only the team’s passer earning a spot. With that said, the network did have some nice things to say about the Tigers’ new signal-caller.

“Brown's strong arm complements his excellent frame and mobility,” ESPN scout Tom Luginbill said. “He stays poised and throws with a strong base within the pocket and extends plays, keeps his eyes downfield and finds receivers late when he gets moved off his spot. He is an outstanding runner with an impressive blend of quickness, power and speed. Brown is an unorthodox passer with a long, quirky release, but he has been very productive and is a dynamic player overall.”

Brown, the fourth-ranked quarterback on this list, certainly projects to bring a lot to the Plains, though there will be some debate surrounding his ability to acclimate to the SEC, particularly the top-ranked schedule the Tigers are set to face this season.

It should go without saying that the SEC is no cakewalk, and the Tigers are almost guaranteed to face significant adversity along the way. However, the biggest question surrounding Brown right now actually has to do with something completely out of his control: the offensive line.

Five of the Tigers’ six offensive line starters last year were shipped off to the NFL on various deals, with the sixth, Xavier Chaplin, transferring with Ashton Daniels to Florida State. In their place is a group of transfers, led by USF transfer center Cole Best, most of whom have little to no experience against SEC defensive linemen.

If Brown can consistently get time in the pocket–not Jackson Arnold holding onto the ball time, but at least a little time–his passing should soar, particularly as he is now surrounded by a group of receivers he is highly familiar with. However, if the line is not able to hold up against stronger SEC pass-rushes, Brown will be forced to show off his scrambling ability, which is strong, but not enough to win games on its own.

When the biggest question surrounding your quarterback has to do with an issue completely out of his control, you certainly have a good one, and Brown is expected to be among the biggest difference-makers in Auburn, and potentially in college football, in 2026.

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