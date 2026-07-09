Why Alex Golesh Believes Auburn Tigers Can Compete for National Championship

Being a fan of the Auburn Tigers, in recent years, has been an absolute slog, as the team has struggled in just about every which way you can think of. However, new Tiger head coach Alex Golesh believes that the Tigers are a program that could, before long, be competing for national championships; in fact, it was one of the reasons he took the job.

“Man, I don't think I would have taken the job if I didn't think you can get back to competing for national championships,” Golesh said. "I took this job because it felt like it was one of the very few that could."

The Tigers have not competed in a National Championship since 2013, the year of the Prayer in Jordan-Hare and the Kick Six. That team was led by Gus Malzahn, who is back on the Plains this year and has been quite active in the team’s football operations.

Additionally, that team, not unlike this year’s squad, was led by a heavy, run-first quarterback in Nick Marshall, a plethora of running back depth including Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne and Corey Grant and receivers who many believe to be questionable, like Sammie Coates, Ricardo Louis and Quan Bray.

This year’s squad fills those same roles with Byrum Brown, who is statistically a better passer and rusher than Marshall, at the quarterback position, Jeremiah Cobb, Bryson Washington and Nykahi Davenport at the running back spots, and Jeremiah Koger, Keshaun Singleton, Bryce Cain and Chas Nimrod as pass catchers.

Golesh acknowledges that Tiger fans are weary of the 13 years it has been since the team was in national championship contention, but he believes his program will be able to bring a renaissance to the Plains.

“How many other places can say that there's still 88,000 in the stadium every week through that?” Golesh said. “How many places can say there's 40,000 for a spring game after all of that? Are the fans tired? Yeah, they're tired. I have met with every big money donor in the last six months, and man, they're tired. They're sick of it. But they're still willing to help. They're still willing to be involved, which is why I took this job — because I felt like you genuinely can do it.”

Auburn has recorded another sellout this year, so Golesh’s 88,000 will be in attendance with hope in their program. The Tigers’ skipper has been clear that this year will be about culture and foundation, but if his belief is right, his foundation could lead to potential title contention in the coming years.

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