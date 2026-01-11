Former Baylor star RB Bryson Washington transfers to SEC program

On Saturday night, running back Bryson Washington confirmed he wouldn't be back in Waco in 2026 after he committed to the Auburn Tigers. Washington was somewhat of a surprising entrant into the transfer portal back on Jan. 4. Washington had starred for the Bears for two seasons, but he is now off to SEC land.

After redshirting in 2023, Washington burst onto the scene for the Bears and ran for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games. He was projected to compete for the Doak Walker Award, among others, in 2025, but injuries really hampered Washington.

Washington played in all 12 games, but he would exit a few games early, or not finish games due to various injuries throughout the season. On 154 carries, Washington ran for 788 yards and six scores. With Washington banged up, the Bears relied on true freshmen Caden Knighten and Michael Turner.

Baylor's RB room in 2026

As mentioned above, Baylor relied on both Caden Knighten and Michael Turner a lot last season. Knighten suffered a scary injury at the end of the season, but the expectation is that he will be back for next year. Baylor also should have veteran Dawson Pendergrass back in the stable after he suffered a preseason season-ending injury.

Pendergrass was the second-highest rusher in both 2023 and 2024. In '24, behind Washington, Pendergrass rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns. The Baylor Bears will have three reliable backs to run the football this season, and the Bears have a couple of true freshmen coming into the fold: Ryelan Morris and HD Davis.

But expect the Bears to really rotate the more experienced backs and should have enough firepower to remain a solid rushing team.

Revenge against Auburn/Washington

Baylor will be heading to Atlanta (GA) for the opening game of the 2026 season to face Auburn and Bryson Washington. The Bears hosted the Tigers this past season, but got beaten on the opening night. Washington ran for 54 yards against his new team.

With all the transfer portal activity -- outgoing and incoming -- Baylor will look a whole lot different next season, but the Bears will be looking to get revenge against Auburn in 2026, and beat their former teammate, Bryson Washington.

