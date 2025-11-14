PFF Predicts Auburn Tigers Next Head Coach
Though DJ Durkin has taken the 2025 Auburn Tigers team to a level that now ex-head coach Hugh Freeze was unable to do, the ball doesn’t seem like it’ll stay in his court after this season, even if he is in the pool of candidates.
Speculation has flown as to who the Tigers’ next head coach will be, and on Friday, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus weighed in with his pick: Jon Sumrall.
“Jon Sumrall has ties to the state of Alabama, having served as the head coach at Troy in 2022 and 2023,” Chadwick wrote. “He had a combined 23-4 record across his two seasons with the Trojans, which were two of the three best years in program history."
Chadwick has Sumrall beating out Durkin, South Florida head coach Alex Golesh and former Penn State head coach James Franklin largely due to Sumrall’s production in 2025.
“Sumrall is off to a 7-2 start at Tulane this year and has the Green Wave firmly in the College Football Playoff race,” Chadwick wrote.
Sumrall also has the advantage of familiarity with the SEC, having played linebacker for Kentucky before taking several coaching jobs in the south, including Troy and Ole Miss.
Recruiting is a massive factor for success in the south, and Sumrall has that in spades. He’s not only been able to recruit well at Tulane, but he’s also shown an ability to improvise and make the most out of limited talent, particularly in 2024.
Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen has already stated that the Tigers aim to have a head coach named just after the Iron Bowl, which could throw a wrench in things if Sumrall is able to take the Green Wave to the playoffs.
Cohen also revealed his No. 1 priority when evaluating candidates in his press conference after Freeze's firing.
“Somebody with an edge,” Cohen said. “Somebody who’s highly competitive… priority No. 1 is defining the part. Then, intelligence, strategic, forward-thinking. All those things matter. At this level of college football, you’re obviously going to have somebody who has a track record in all these areas, and you can look into that track record with the utmost seriousness. You look at somebody who can lead a building, lead a staff, lead 18 to 22, 23, 24-year-olds to compete in the best league in the country."
Sumrall was recently the betting favorite to be Auburn's next head coach, according to BetOnline.
For Tiger fans who are tired of “up-and-coming” coaches, a Sumrall playoff run could ease the fear of yet another disappointing coach. Even if he doesn’t, Chadwick still seems convinced that Sumrall is the best pick for the Auburn football job.