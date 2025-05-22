PFF Ranks Auburn QB Room Among Top 10 In CFB
Not a single scholarship quarterback from last year’s roster is returning to the Auburn Tigers next season. While the Tigers’ quarterback room will be full of newcomers heading into the 2025–26 campaign, they’ve added solid depth through the transfer portal.
In a recent ranking published by Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick, Auburn’s quarterback room is the eighth-best in the nation ahead of the 2025-26 college football season.
Chadwick starts by mentioning Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold. Despite posting relatively unimpressive stats throughout his first two collegiate seasons, Arnold received little help from the Sooners surrounding talent during his time at Oklahoma.
“While the former five-star recruit only posted a 63.2 PFF grade as a sophomore, he also dealt with one of the worst supporting casts in college football,” said Chadwick. “The Sooners had the second-worst receiving grade in the nation and were just 103rd in offensive line grade.”
Arnold started nine games last season, throwing for 1,410 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also showcased his ability to make magic happen with his feet, rushing for 444 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance of the season came during an upset win over No.7 Alabama, when he carried the ball 25 times for 131 yards while completing 9 out of his 11 passes.
While Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has stated that Arnold is expected to start next season, the Tigers also welcomed another experienced signal-caller via the transfer portal.
Transfer Ashton Daniels has spent the past two seasons as Stanford’s starting quarterback. Last season, he threw for 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing the year with a 71.7 PFF grade. Although Daniels committed to Auburn in December, he will be finishing his degree at Stanford before officially transferring over, so he did not participate in spring practices.
Since Arnold and Daniels didn’t play in the spring game, five-star early enrollee Deuce Knight was able to gain some meaningful experience. While the highly-touted prospect flashed some potential throughout spring ball, Freeze made it clear that he has some facets of his game that need to be polished.