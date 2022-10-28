Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas
Auburn comes out of the bye week with an unexpected chance to steal a game towards bowl eligibility against an entirely gettable Arkansas team in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. We're staying away from this game over in Lindsay's Locks, just because we have better options this week, but there's plenty of choices to pick from you want even more of a rooting interest in what happens this weekend (or if you want to hedge a specific outcome with some money on the other side, y'know?)
Auburn Offense
QB Robby Ashford - 170.5 Passing Yards
OB Robby Ashford - 37.5 Rushing Yards
QB Robby Ashford - 207.5 Pass+Rush Yards
QB Robby Ashford - 15.5 Fantasy Score
RB Tank Bigsby - 62.5 Rush Yards
RB Tank Bigsby - 16.5 Receiving Yards
RB Tank Bigsby - 78.5 Rush+Rec Yards
RB Tank Bigsby - 10.5 Fantasy Score
WR Koy Moore - 38.5 Receiving Yards
WR Koy Moore - 7.0 Fantasy Score
WR Ja'Varrius Johnson - 39.5 Receiving Yards
Arkansas Offense
QB KJ Jefferson - 18.5 Pass Completions
QB KJ Jefferson - 200.5 Passing Yards
QB KJ Jefferson - 50.5 Rushing Yards
QB KJ Jefferson - 250.5 Pass+Rush Yards
QB KJ Jefferson - 23.5 Fantasy Score
QB KJ Jefferson - 1.5 Pass TDs
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 110.5 Rush Yards
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 13.5 Receiving Yards
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 125.5 Rush+Rec Yards
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 19.5 Fantasy Score
WR Jadon Haselwood - 45.5 Receiving Yards
WR Jadon Haselwood - 9.5 Fantasy Score
WR Matt Landers - 45.5 Receiving Yards
WR Matt Landers - 9.5 Fantasy Score
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks
The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network.
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call.
Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)
Betting via SI Sportsbook
Line: Arkansas -3.5
Over/under: 62
Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138
FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%
Series History
Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.
The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.
