Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas

Auburn comes out of the bye week with an unexpected chance to steal a game towards bowl eligibility against an entirely gettable Arkansas team in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. We're staying away from this game over in Lindsay's Locks, just because we have better options this week, but there's plenty of choices to pick from you want even more of a rooting interest in what happens this weekend (or if you want to hedge a specific outcome with some money on the other side, y'know?)

Auburn Offense

QB Robby Ashford - 170.5 Passing Yards

OB Robby Ashford - 37.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford - 207.5 Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford - 15.5 Fantasy Score

RB Tank Bigsby - 62.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 16.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 78.5 Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 10.5 Fantasy Score

WR Koy Moore - 38.5 Receiving Yards

WR Koy Moore - 7.0 Fantasy Score

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson - 39.5 Receiving Yards

Arkansas Offense

QB KJ Jefferson - 18.5 Pass Completions

QB KJ Jefferson - 200.5 Passing Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 50.5 Rushing Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 250.5 Pass+Rush Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 23.5 Fantasy Score

QB KJ Jefferson - 1.5 Pass TDs

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 110.5 Rush Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 13.5 Receiving Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 125.5 Rush+Rec Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 19.5 Fantasy Score

WR Jadon Haselwood - 45.5 Receiving Yards

WR Jadon Haselwood - 9.5 Fantasy Score

WR Matt Landers - 45.5 Receiving Yards

WR Matt Landers - 9.5 Fantasy Score

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network.

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call.

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.

