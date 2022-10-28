Skip to main content

Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas

What are your best bets for the Tigers vs Razorbacks matchup on PrizePicks?

Auburn comes out of the bye week with an unexpected chance to steal a game towards bowl eligibility against an entirely gettable Arkansas team in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. We're staying away from this game over in Lindsay's Locks, just because we have better options this week, but there's plenty of choices to pick from you want even more of a rooting interest in what happens this weekend (or if you want to hedge a specific outcome with some money on the other side, y'know?)

Auburn vs Arkansas props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100! 

Auburn Offense  

QB Robby Ashford - 170.5 Passing Yards

OB Robby Ashford - 37.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford - 207.5 Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford - 15.5 Fantasy Score

RB Tank Bigsby - 62.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 16.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 78.5 Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby - 10.5 Fantasy Score

WR Koy Moore - 38.5 Receiving Yards

WR Koy Moore - 7.0 Fantasy Score

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson - 39.5 Receiving Yards

Arkansas Offense

QB KJ Jefferson - 18.5 Pass Completions

QB KJ Jefferson - 200.5 Passing Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 50.5 Rushing Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 250.5 Pass+Rush Yards

QB KJ Jefferson - 23.5 Fantasy Score

QB KJ Jefferson - 1.5 Pass TDs

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 110.5 Rush Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 13.5 Receiving Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 125.5 Rush+Rec Yards

RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders - 19.5 Fantasy Score 

WR Jadon Haselwood - 45.5 Receiving Yards 

WR Jadon Haselwood - 9.5 Fantasy Score

WR Matt Landers - 45.5 Receiving Yards

WR Matt Landers - 9.5 Fantasy Score 

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers will play the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 11:00 on the SEC Network.

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, and Andraya Carter will be on the call.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Line: Arkansas -3.5

Over/under: 62

Moneyline: ARK -188, AUB +138

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Series History

Auburn has dominated the series against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers hold a 19-11 all-time series lead, including a six-game winning streak. Arkansas has one win in the series since 2013, a four-OT win in 2015.

The teams first played in 1984 when Auburn won 21-15 in Memphis, TN. They wouldn't play against until 1993 and have seen each other every year since then.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas

By Lindsay Crosby
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: What is happening to Auburn football?

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Nine of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Five things Auburn must do to beat Arkansas

By Cooper Posey
Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn offensive line PFF Grades through week nine

By Jack Singley
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Johni Broome dunks during practice (Auburn, Alabama - credit Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)
Football

Auburn basketball forward Johni Broome on Karl Malone Award watch list

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau talks with Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Football

Top five matchups to watch for Auburn vs Arkansas

By Lance Dawe