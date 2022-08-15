Players who need to step up before Auburn football's second scrimmage on Friday

Skip to main content

The Auburn football team finished their first scrimmage of the Fall, and Coach Bryan Harsin seems to think it went well. 

There were many ups and down from all of the position groups but from his post-game press conference, it seems Coach Harsin was pleased with how everything went.

There were many touchdowns scored, even a few from the defensive side of the football. 

There is a lot for the Tigers to build off of heading into their second scrimmage of the Fall. 

Let's look at four players who need to step up before Auburn's scrimmage at the end of this week.

Zach Calzada

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

It seemed for most of the off-season that Calzada would be Auburn's starting quarterback in 2022. That trend is starting to change the more we get into fall camp. Calzada has been very inconsistent, and it seems that TJ Finley's knowledge of the offense has led to him having a slight lead in the race. Calzada has a lot of upside, but he will need to prove it this week and have a great second scrimmage if he wants to win the starting quarterback job.

Shedrick Jackson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Shedrick Jackson is a player that many expect to be a starting wide receiver for the Tigers. According to Coach Harsin, Jackson has had a great camp and made a great catch in the first scrimmage. Coach Harsin believes the offense needs to get Jackson some more touches. Some young bulls like Tar'Varish Dawson and Camden Brown are also having spectacular camps and are coming for Jackson's starting spot. He will need to have a great end of Fall camp to fend off Dawson and Brwon to secure his role in the offense. 

Tate Johnson

Keiondre Jones (58), Morris Joseph Jr. (91), Tate Johnson (54)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Tate Johnson is a name that no one expected to be talking about at this point of the off-season. In Auburn's first scrimmage of the Fall, Johnson played a lot of snaps with the ones at the center position. He has good measurables to play the center position, standing six-foot-four and weighing 285-pounds. The center is the captain of the offensive line, so it is crucial to have a lot of depth at the position. Having a good backup like Johnson, who knows the offense well, will serve the Tigers well in 2022.

Wesley Steiner

Junior linebacker Wesley Steiner (#32)

Wesley Steiner is a player that Coach Harsin loves on and off the field. He does well in the classroom and is a leader in the locker room. But the question is can he step up and be the Tiger's number two linebacker behind Owen Pappoe? It is a battle between Cam Riley, Eugene Asante, and Steiner for the role of the second linebacker but all of the players will see the field a lot. Steiner will hope to have a great end to Fall and perhaps work his way into being a starting linebacker. 

These four players stepping up would be huge for Auburn as we are less than three weeks away from the season opener against Mercer.

