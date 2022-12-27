Podcast: Can Dillon Wade start for Auburn? Dillon Johnson could pick the Tigers

Auburn football and Hugh Freeze added Tulsa transfer, Dillon Wade, over the weekend. Dillon Wade could join Jeremiah Wright and Izavain Miller as potential starters along the offensive line. Also, could Dillon Johnson pick Auburn on January third?

The Auburn Tigers are making other fan bases in the SEC take notice of what they've done on the recruiting front. Alabama bloggers are taking shots at Hugh Freeze to a point where it doesn't make sense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery radio veteran Darrell Dapprich The guys discuss Dillon Wade, the offensive line, Alabama bloggers getting mad, and Dillon Johnson.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch