Recap and Review of ESPN's All-Access: Auburn Spring Football
AUBURN, Ala.- ESPN recently aired an all-access to Auburn Tigers spring football, giving a more in-depth viewing of training. From Hugh Freeze’s cancer diagnosis and how it affected him, to inside the homes of NFL picks Jarquez Hunter and Keandre Lambert-Smith on draft day.
This past February, Freeze was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but that didn’t stop him from taking the practice field with his team during spring training.
“I had my 30 minutes to an hour of self-pity and anger, probably, and flipped a switch and said ‘man, I really get to practice what I preach for 33 years of how to walk through another challenge,’” Freeze said at the beginning of spring practice.
He was a full participant in every activity for the football team during the offseason.
The spotlight was then shed on the quarterback room, where the battle between freshman Deuce Knight and transfer Jackson Arnold was put on full display.
Freeze touched on how Arnold was carrying himself at spring practices. “He’s got a calm demeanor, confidence… There is a reason he was Gatorade Player of the Year coming out of high school”.
Both quarterbacks were laying a great first impression on Freeze, stating “I’m really excited and impressed, truthfully, with both him (Jackson Arnold) and Deuce. Deuce’s maturity is way farther along than what I even knew”.
Later in the film, transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. was highlighted. Freeze had high praise for the transfer. “Eric Singleton can fly”, he says while talking to a coach on the practice field. “He gets on those defensive backs in a hurry”
But that doesn’t mean anyone should forget about sophomore receiver Cam Coleman. Coleman was also put on display, making highlight one-on-one plays in practice, which got the offensive staff and players really hyped up on the practice field. However, during the A-Day event, he was limited to minimize the risk of injury.
A-Day is an Auburn football yearly tradition that allows the football team to compete on the field and in front of the Auburn Family, aka the spring game.
Auburn started construction on a new videoboard in the north endzone, and the players are loving it. Aussie transfer punter Hudson Kaak was warming up on the field when he saw it for the first time under construction. “It looks great, I reckon everything, the advertisement and the replays of the plays we make this year are going to look real nice up there”.
At the end of the film, it takes us into the homes of Hunter and Lambert-Smith on their respective draft days. Jarquez was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. You are able to hear the phone call Jarquez received from Rams head coach Sean McVay, and are able to see Hunter and his family's reaction to his name being called.
Lambert-Smith had one question when he got the phone call from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. “What took y'all so long?”.
The all-access film brought more insight to the Auburn football program during their spring training. It allowed viewers to be able to feel more immersed in the Auburn program to help whet the appetite during the dog-days of summer as we countdown to kickoff.