Report: Auburn Tigers Choose Starting Quarterback for Oklahoma Sooners Clash
The Auburn Tigers will turn back to senior quarterback Payton Thorne against the Oklahoma Sooners according to a report from Pete Thamel.
"Source: Payton Thorne is set to start for Auburn against Oklahoma on Saturday," wrote Thamel on X. "His experience playing so many defenses over the years have him prepared him for Oklahoma’s stout defense. Both Thorne and Hank Brown had solid weeks of practice."
After benching the turnover prone redshirt freshman Hank Brown at halftime of the loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the writing was indeed in the wall for the youngster.
Of course, Thorne has also been plagued by turnover bug as well, so his veteran chops still come with a pretty damaging caveat overall. Brown threw three interceptions in his half of work against Arkansas, while Thorne has thrown five interceptions in his last-six quarters of action.
In fairness to Thorne, he's dealt with his own benching in favor of Brown with good grace and a humble desire to be a good teammate. Now as things have transpired, Thorne gets another bite at what might just prove to be a pretty bitter apple.
It's a stone cold certainty that regardless of who was getting the start, the 21st ranked Oklahoma Sooners were always going to be bringing the heat. They're ranked fourth in the nation and lead the SEC with 14 sacks.
For as under fire as coach Freeze currently happens to be, things would likely have gone from the heated to the ridiculous had he decided to stick with Brown.
Quite frankly, the inexperienced passer looked out of his depth against the Hogs and will need more time in the development lab before he can be trusted again.
So, at 2-2 and with the season at a crossroads, it's somewhat inevitable that the Tigers are hitching their wagon once again onto the old warhorse Thorne.
What's that definition of instanity again?
