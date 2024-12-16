REPORT: Auburn Tigers DL Enters Transfer Portal
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Amaris Williams has chosen to enter the transfer portal after one season. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the necessary paperwork has been filed.
Williams marks the third Auburn defensive lineman to enter the portal so far.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 269-pound freshman from Fayetteville, N.C., was one of Auburn’s highest-rated prospects in its 2024 recruiting class. Williams was a five-star recruit, the No. 30 player nationally and the No. 5 edge rusher in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. Auburn’s late push to acquire Williams paid off as he flipped his commitment from Florida on National Signing Day.
Williams held 22 offers coming out of high school. He was the second-highest-rated piece of Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports, only falling behind wide receiver Cam Coleman - the second-highest-rated commit in program history.
247Sports has Williams listed as a four-star transfer. As a transfer, Williams is ranked as the No. 16 player in the portal and the No. 3 edge.
There is no prediction as to what program Williams might decide to play for next at this time.
Despite coming in as such a highly-rated prospect, Williams’ presence on Auburn’s defense in 2024 was minimal. Williams appeared in 10 games, not playing against Arkansas or Georgia, but ended the season with six total tackles, four of them being solo tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and recorded half a sack.
Williams joins T.J. Lindsey and Gage Keys as Auburn defensive linemen who have decided to take their talents to another program following the 2024 season. With three defensive linemen hitting the portal, landing at least two players at the position through the portal will become a priority for head coach Hugh Freeze and company.
