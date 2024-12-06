REPORT: Auburn Tigers DL Hitting Transfer Portal
For the eighth time this offseason, a member of the Auburn Tigers has announced their intentions to find a new place to play via the portal.
The latest Tiger has chosen to enter the transfer portal. True freshman defensive lineman T.J. Lindsey is transferring out after just one season with the program.
Lindsey, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. Lindsey, who played his senior season of high school for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was the No. 324 player nationally and the No. 40 defensive lineman in the class.
Lindsey was the 12th-highest-rated prospect in Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class. Unlike other members of Auburn’s 2024 haul who saw the field right away, however, Lindsey only saw the field in one game for the Tigers this season.
Lindsey sat behind players such as Malik Blocton, Keldric Faulk, Jayson Jones, Trill Carter and Philip Blidi.
In Auburn’s season-opening rout of Alabama A&M, Lindsey made one tackle. That was the only stat he recorded for the Tigers during his season with the program.
Lindey is the second Auburn defensive lineman who decided to hit the portal behind Gake Keys, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior who did not record a stat during his one season with the Tigers.
Additionally, Auburn brought in one of the nation’s top defensive line hauls in the 2025 cycle. The Tigers signed five players at the position, including five-stars Jared Smith and Malik Autry. This could have played a role in Lindsey’s decision to find a new place to play.
