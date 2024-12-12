Top Transfer Portal QB Impressed by Auburn Visit
While the Auburn Tigers have yet to make any additions via the transfer portal, it could be closing in on landing one of the top available quarterbacks.
Former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, who according to 247Sports is a four-star transfer and is currently listed as the No. 16 player and the No. 3 quarterback in the portal, was in Auburn for a visit today.
According to Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com, Murphy liked what Auburn had to offer.
"This has been great," Murphy said. "Checked a lot of boxes for me, being here, being able to meet all the coaches, and be around the facilities, see the place for my first time. I've never been to Auburn before, and I like what I see so far, for sure."
Murphy went 254 of 421 on passing attempts for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Duke during the 2024 season. Murphy appeared in seven games, starting two of them, during his tenure with Texas in 2022-23, leading them to victories over BYU and Kansas State.
Murphy enjoyed his time with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and believes playing for him would be beneficial for his football career.
"Being able to talk to the coach and just have back and forth conversation about ball, about life, him just being an open book, being able to talk to him, being able to talk to all the recruiters, GAs, whoever," Murphy said. "They're just open arms, you know what I'm saying? It's a good place, good people here. So I'm thankful for the opportunity."
Murphy does not currently have any other visits lined up but is yet to set a date to make a decision.
