REPORT: Auburn Tigers Make Two Transfer Portal Additions on Defense
The Auburn Tigers have made two additions to their defense via the transfer portal.
Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com reported Auburn’s addition of former Miami-Ohio cornerback Raion Strader and former Georgia Tech safety Taye Seymore.
Strader, a 6-foot, 182-pound sophomore, appeared in 25 games over his two seasons with the RedHawks. Strader intercepted three passes, made 110 total tackles and deflected 32 passes.
According to 247Sports, Strader is a four-star transfer, the No. 58 player overall in the portal and the No. 5 cornerback available. Coming out of high school, On3 was the only major recruiting service that had Strader ranked. The site had him listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 209 cornerback in the class of 2023.
Seymore, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound sophomore, played in 20 games over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, starting seven of them in 2024. Seymour made 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss and deflected two passes.
Seymore is listed as a three-star transfer according to 247Sports. Coming out of high school, Seymore was a three-star recruit, the No. 1,047 player nationally and the No. 85 linebacker in the class of 2023.
With the addition of Strader and Seymore to their transfer portal haul, the Tigers’ portal class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally according to 247Sports.
Adding secondary depth has been a priority for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company after losing three defensive backs, Caleb Wooden, Antonio Kite and Laquan Robinson, to the portal.
Additionally, the Tigers added four defensive backs in its 2025 haul of high school recruits. Auburn brought in two four-star safeties in Anquon Fegans and Eric Winters and two four-star cornerbacks in Donovan Starr and Blake Woodby.
Click here to read about the 15 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.